Game 80: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36) at Orlando Magic (20-59)
When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Cavs -8.5, Over/Under 216.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Moses Brown
Injuries - Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Admiral Schofield (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Jarrett Allen (out), Collin Sexton (out), Dean Wade (out), Rajon Rondo (questionable), Evan Mobley (out)
GAME 80 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 5, 2022
CAVALIERS
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/rbNV5XTnXQ
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/bwZiUvDcfl
For some pregame reading material, check out the Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Fear the Sword.
Loading comments...