 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 80: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Markelle Fultz makes his first start of the season for the shorthanded Magic

By Mike Cali
/ new
Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36) at Orlando Magic (20-59)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Cavs -8.5, Over/Under 216.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Moses Brown

Injuries - Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Admiral Schofield (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Jarrett Allen (out), Collin Sexton (out), Dean Wade (out), Rajon Rondo (questionable), Evan Mobley (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out the Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Fear the Sword.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...