Game 80: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36) at Orlando Magic (20-59)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Cavs -8.5, Over/Under 216.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Moses Brown

Injuries - Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Admiral Schofield (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Jarrett Allen (out), Collin Sexton (out), Dean Wade (out), Rajon Rondo (questionable), Evan Mobley (out)

