Game 79: Magic vs Knicks GameThread

Who: New York Knicks (34-44) at Orlando Magic (20-58)

When: Sunday, April 3rd, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: New York -4.5, O/U: 216

Injuries: New York - Noel (OUT, foot), Randle (OUT, quadricep), Reddish (OUT, shoulder), Rose (OUT, ankle); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Carter Jr. (OUT, wrist), Isaac (OUT, knee), Schofield (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle), F. Wagner (OUT, ankle)





New York Knicks Orlando Magic 110.3 (22nd) ORtg 104.3 (30th) 111.1 (12th) DRtg 112.2 (16th) 95.9 (28th) Pace 99.2 (10th) Projected Starting Lineups Alec Burks G Cole Anthony Evan Fournier G RJ Hampton RJ Barrett F Ignas Brazdeikis Obi Toppin F Chuma Okeke Mitchell Robinson C Mo Bamba





Pregame Notes

-Franz Wagner, who rolled his ankle 20 seconds into Friday’s contest against the Raptors, will be missing the first game of his career tonight against the Knicks.

-Ignas Brazdeikis will be making his first career start in F. Wagner’s place.

-When asked pregame about the availability of Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs over the remainder of the season, and if there have been any internal discussions about shutting anyone down over the last four games, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said “(what) we’re doing is taking it day-by-day, see how they respond (more than anything).”





