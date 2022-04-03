 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 79: Magic vs Knicks GameThread

Down three starters, the Magic face a Sunday early evening tilt against the Knicks (and a familiar face)

By Aaron Goldstone
/ new
NBA: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Who: New York Knicks (34-44) at Orlando Magic (20-58)
When: Sunday, April 3rd, 6:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: New York -4.5, O/U: 216
Injuries: New York - Noel (OUT, foot), Randle (OUT, quadricep), Reddish (OUT, shoulder), Rose (OUT, ankle); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Carter Jr. (OUT, wrist), Isaac (OUT, knee), Schofield (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle), F. Wagner (OUT, ankle)

New York Knicks Orlando Magic
110.3 (22nd) ORtg 104.3 (30th)
111.1 (12th) DRtg 112.2 (16th)
95.9 (28th) Pace 99.2 (10th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Alec Burks G Cole Anthony
Evan Fournier G RJ Hampton
RJ Barrett F Ignas Brazdeikis
Obi Toppin F Chuma Okeke
Mitchell Robinson C Mo Bamba


Pregame Notes

-Franz Wagner, who rolled his ankle 20 seconds into Friday’s contest against the Raptors, will be missing the first game of his career tonight against the Knicks.
-Ignas Brazdeikis will be making his first career start in F. Wagner’s place.
-When asked pregame about the availability of Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs over the remainder of the season, and if there have been any internal discussions about shutting anyone down over the last four games, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said “(what) we’re doing is taking it day-by-day, see how they respond (more than anything).”


Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...