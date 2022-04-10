Game 82: Magic vs Heat GameThread

Who: Miami Heat (53-28) at Orlando Magic (21-60)
When: Sunday, April 10th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Miami -10, O/U: 218.5
Injuries: Miami - Adebayo (NBA protocols, OUT), Butler (rest, OUT), Dedmon (ankle, OUT), Herro (knee, OUT), Morris (hip, QUESTIONABLE), Tucker (calf, OUT), Vincent (toe, QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (toe, OUT), Bol (foot, OUT), Carter Jr. (wrist, OUT), Isaac (knee, OUT), Suggs (ankle, OUT), F. Wagner (ankle, OUT)
|Miami Heat
|Orlando Magic
|113.7 (10th)
|ORtg
|104.2 (30th)
|108.9 (5th)
|DRtg
|112.5 (18th)
|95.9 (29th)
|Pace
|99.2 (10th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Kyle Lowry
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|Duncan Robinson
|G
|RJ Hampton
|Caleb Martin
|F
|Chuma Okeke
|Max Strus
|F
|Moritz Wagner
|Omer Yurtseven
|C
|Mo Bamba
Check out Garrett Townsend’s case for Franz Wagner being named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.
Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!
GAME 82 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 10, 2022
HEAT
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/rbNV5XTnXQ
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/iZ01v2TTVD
tonight’s starting— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 10, 2022
announced by YOU pic.twitter.com/lUBkv27Ikv
PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic sign @devin_cannady3#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZWNUROaYZK— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 10, 2022
Loading comments...