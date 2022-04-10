 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 82: Magic vs Heat GameThread

It’s last call for the 2021-22 version of the Orlando Magic (against an in-state rival).

By Aaron Goldstone
NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Miami Heat (53-28) at Orlando Magic (21-60)
When: Sunday, April 10th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Miami -10, O/U: 218.5
Injuries: Miami - Adebayo (NBA protocols, OUT), Butler (rest, OUT), Dedmon (ankle, OUT), Herro (knee, OUT), Morris (hip, QUESTIONABLE), Tucker (calf, OUT), Vincent (toe, QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (toe, OUT), Bol (foot, OUT), Carter Jr. (wrist, OUT), Isaac (knee, OUT), Suggs (ankle, OUT), F. Wagner (ankle, OUT)

Miami Heat Orlando Magic
113.7 (10th) ORtg 104.2 (30th)
108.9 (5th) DRtg 112.5 (18th)
95.9 (29th) Pace 99.2 (10th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Kyle Lowry G Markelle Fultz
Duncan Robinson G RJ Hampton
Caleb Martin F Chuma Okeke
Max Strus F Moritz Wagner
Omer Yurtseven C Mo Bamba



Check out Garrett Townsend’s case for Franz Wagner being named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

