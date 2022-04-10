Game 82: Magic vs Heat GameThread

Who: Miami Heat (53-28) at Orlando Magic (21-60)

When: Sunday, April 10th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Miami -10, O/U: 218.5

Injuries: Miami - Adebayo (NBA protocols, OUT), Butler (rest, OUT), Dedmon (ankle, OUT), Herro (knee, OUT), Morris (hip, QUESTIONABLE), Tucker (calf, OUT), Vincent (toe, QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (toe, OUT), Bol (foot, OUT), Carter Jr. (wrist, OUT), Isaac (knee, OUT), Suggs (ankle, OUT), F. Wagner (ankle, OUT)





Miami Heat Orlando Magic 113.7 (10th) ORtg 104.2 (30th) 108.9 (5th) DRtg 112.5 (18th) 95.9 (29th) Pace 99.2 (10th) Projected Starting Lineups Kyle Lowry G Markelle Fultz Duncan Robinson G RJ Hampton Caleb Martin F Chuma Okeke Max Strus F Moritz Wagner Omer Yurtseven C Mo Bamba





Check out Garrett Townsend’s case for Franz Wagner being named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.



