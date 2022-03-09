Game 67: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-49) at New Orleans Pelicans (27-38)

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pelicans -9, Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (questionable), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pelicans - Brandon Ingram (out), Zion Williamson (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out the recap from the Magic’s near comeback against the Suns on Tuesday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at The Bird Writes.