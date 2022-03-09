Game 67: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-49) at New Orleans Pelicans (27-38)
When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Where: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pelicans -9, Over/Under 223
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (questionable), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pelicans - Brandon Ingram (out), Zion Williamson (out)
