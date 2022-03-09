 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 67: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

The Magic complete a back-to-back in New Orleans

By Mike Cali
New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (15-49) at New Orleans Pelicans (27-38)

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pelicans -9, Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (questionable), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pelicans - Brandon Ingram (out), Zion Williamson (out)

