 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 66: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

The Magic host a shorthanded version of the league’s best

By Mike Cali
/ new
NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Phoenix Suns (51-13) at Orlando Magic (15-48)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Suns -6.5, Over/Under 222.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Suns: Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Suns - Devin Booker (out), Chris Paul (out), Cam Johnson (out), Frank Kaminsky (out), Dario Saric (out)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Bright Side of the Sun.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...