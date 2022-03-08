Game 66: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Who: Phoenix Suns (51-13) at Orlando Magic (15-48)
When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Suns -6.5, Over/Under 222.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Suns: Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Suns - Devin Booker (out), Chris Paul (out), Cam Johnson (out), Frank Kaminsky (out), Dario Saric (out)
