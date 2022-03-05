Game 65: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Memphis Grizzlies (43-21)
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: FedEx Forum - Memphis, Tennessee
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Grizzlies -16, Over/Under 230
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Grizzlies - Dillon Brooks (out), Yves Pons (out), John Konchar (questionable)
GAME 65 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 5, 2022
GRIZZLIES
Memphis, TN
⏰8 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 7:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/7A59kYP1Hs
For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Grizzly Bear Blues.
Loading comments...