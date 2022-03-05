 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 65: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

The Magic get another look at Ja

By Mike Cali
Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Memphis Grizzlies (43-21)

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: FedEx Forum - Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Grizzlies -16, Over/Under 230

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Grizzlies - Dillon Brooks (out), Yves Pons (out), John Konchar (questionable)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Grizzly Bear Blues.

