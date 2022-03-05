Game 65: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Memphis Grizzlies (43-21)

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: FedEx Forum - Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Grizzlies -16, Over/Under 230

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Grizzlies - Dillon Brooks (out), Yves Pons (out), John Konchar (questionable)

