 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 64: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

The Magic will be without Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz when they take on the Raptors

By Mike Cali
/ new
Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Toronto Raptors (34-28)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Raptors -8, Over/Under 219

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Raptors - Fred VanVleet (questionable), OG Anunoby (out), D.J. Wilson (out)

For a preview of tonight’s game, click here.

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Raptors HQ.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...