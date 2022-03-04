Game 64: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Toronto Raptors (34-28)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Raptors -8, Over/Under 219

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Raptors: Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Raptors - Fred VanVleet (questionable), OG Anunoby (out), D.J. Wilson (out)

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Toronto due to an illness (non-Covid).#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 4, 2022

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard Markelle Fultz will not play tonight at Toronto due to left knee injury management.



Fultz is scheduled to play tomorrow night at Memphis.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 4, 2022

