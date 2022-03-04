Game 64: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-48) at Toronto Raptors (34-28)
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Raptors -8, Over/Under 219
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba
Raptors: Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch
Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Raptors - Fred VanVleet (questionable), OG Anunoby (out), D.J. Wilson (out)
INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Toronto due to an illness (non-Covid).#MagicTogether— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 4, 2022
INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard Markelle Fultz will not play tonight at Toronto due to left knee injury management.— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 4, 2022
Fultz is scheduled to play tomorrow night at Memphis.#MagicTogether
GAME 64 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 4, 2022
RAPTORS
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
⏰7:30 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 7 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/LPUhwbnTjI
