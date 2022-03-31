Comeback story: Devin Cannady signs 10-day contract with Orlando Magic

The Devin Cannady comeback story continues.

Cannady signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Thursday, nearly one year after he suffered an open ankle fracture while playing in his eighth game with the team last April.

Watch God Work https://t.co/MQi0Vn8FSA — Devin Cannady (@devin_cannady3) April 1, 2022

The 6-1 guard returns after playing 16 games in the G League with the Lakeland Magic, averaging 15.8 points and shooting 46.8 percent from three.

Cannady got his first opportunity with the Magic last season after he scored 22 points and was named G League Final MVP while leading Lakeland to the championship. He was signed to a 10-day contract on April 6 and then brought back on a two-way contract on April 16.

On April 26 against Indiana, coming off a career-high 17-point performance, Cannady went up to contest a shot and landed awkwardly. His leg was placed in an air cast and he was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Cannady was waived on May 4 after averaging 4.3 points in 9.3 minutes per game with the Magic.

Now he has worked his way back and is set to make his return. His first opportunity to play comes on Friday when the Magic host the Toronto Raptors...

Good to be back See y’all at Amway tomorrow! https://t.co/nic2Uzn2DR pic.twitter.com/uiJmnwZ3iP — Devin Cannady (@devin_cannady3) April 1, 2022

Welcome back to Orlando, Devin!