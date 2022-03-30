Game 77: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (20-55) at Washington Wizards (32-43)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Wizards -3, Over/Under 218.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Wizards: Tomas Satoransky, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (questionable), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Kyle Kuzma (out); Vernon Carey (questionable); Bradley Beal (out)

