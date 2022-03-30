Game 77: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (20-55) at Washington Wizards (32-43)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Wizards -3, Over/Under 218.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba
Wizards: Tomas Satoransky, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (questionable), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Kyle Kuzma (out); Vernon Carey (questionable); Bradley Beal (out)
WIZARDS
Washington, DC
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/LUe4ix4Vtj
