Game 76: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (20-55) at Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33)
When: Monday at 7 p.m.
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Cavs -9, Over/Under 217
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley
Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Jarrett Allen (out), Collin Sexton (out), Dean Wade (out), Rajon Rondo (out)
GAME 76 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 28, 2022
CAVALIERS
Cleveland, OH
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/x9ZgJIB53O
For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s list of prospects in the NCAA Tournament that Magic fans should keep an eye on.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Fear the Sword.
Loading comments...