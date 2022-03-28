Game 76: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (20-55) at Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33)

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Cavs -9, Over/Under 217

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Cavs - Jarrett Allen (out), Collin Sexton (out), Dean Wade (out), Rajon Rondo (out)

