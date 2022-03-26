 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 75: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

The Magic return home to face the shorthanded Kings

By Mike Cali
/ new
Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Sacramento Kings (26-48) at Orlando Magic (20-54)

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 224

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damian Jones

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Kings - De’Aaron Fox (out), Domantas Sabonis (out), Terence Davis (out), Richaun Holmes (out)

For a preview of Saturday’s Magic-Kings game, click here.

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s list of prospects in the NCAA Tournament that Magic fans should keep an eye on.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Sactown Royalty.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...