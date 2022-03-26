Game 75: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

Who: Sacramento Kings (26-48) at Orlando Magic (20-54)

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 224

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Kings: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damian Jones

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Kings - De’Aaron Fox (out), Domantas Sabonis (out), Terence Davis (out), Richaun Holmes (out)

