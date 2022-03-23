Game 74: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) at Orlando Magic (20-53)

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 219.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Thunder: TBD, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Gary Harris (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Oliver Sarr (questionable), Josh Giddey (out), Luguentz Dort (out), Derrick Favors (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Mike Muscala (out), Ty Jerome (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)

For a preview of Wednesday’s Magic-Thunder game, click here.

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s list of prospects in the NCAA Tournament that Magic fans should keep an eye on.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Welcome to Loud City.