Game 74: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) at Orlando Magic (20-53)
When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Where: Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 219.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba
Thunder: TBD, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby
Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Gary Harris (questionable), Jalen Suggs (out), Markelle Fultz (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Oliver Sarr (questionable), Josh Giddey (out), Luguentz Dort (out), Derrick Favors (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Mike Muscala (out), Ty Jerome (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)
