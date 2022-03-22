Jonathan Isaac undergoes surgery for hamstring injury

The Magic announced on Tuesday that Jonathan Isaac had surgery for a right hamstring injury.

“Obviously, this was unexpected,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “No one will work harder than Jonathan in the goal to return for the start of next season.”

PRESS RELEASE: Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac undergoes procedure on right hamstring

Isaac missed his second-straight full season after tearing his ACL on Aug. 2, 2022. The injury occurred shortly after Isaac made a return in the Disney bubble after a knee sprain cost him 31 games.

His rehabilitation has far exceeded the standard recovery time for a torn ACL, leading to questions about a potential setback. Both Isaac and the Magic front office have said there was no setback and that the extended rehab was the result of strengthening Isaac’s entire body following his lengthy absence.

The 24-year-old Isaac, currently in the first year of a four-year, $70 million extension by the end of this season, has shown tantalizing potential but played in just 136 games over the first five seasons of his career.