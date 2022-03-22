Game 73: Magic vs. Warriors GameThread

Who: Golden State Warriors (47-24) at Orlando Magic (19-53)

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Warriors -8.5, Over/Under 216

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Warriors - Steph Curry (out), James Wiseman (out), Andre Iguodala (out), Moses Moody (questionable), Gary Payton (questionable), Andrew Wiggins (probable)

