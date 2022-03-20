Game 72: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) at Orlando Magic (18-53)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -6, Over/Under 225

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable), Josh Giddey (out), Luguentz Dort (out), Derrick Favors (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Mike Muscala (out), Ty Jerome (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)

