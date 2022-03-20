 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 72: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

It’s the first of two matchups against the Thunder this week

By Mike Cali
/ new
Oklahoma City Thunder v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) at Orlando Magic (18-53)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -6, Over/Under 225

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable), Josh Giddey (out), Luguentz Dort (out), Derrick Favors (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Mike Muscala (out), Ty Jerome (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)

For a preview of Sunday’s Magic-Thunder game, click here.

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s list of prospects in the NCAA Tournament that Magic fans should keep an eye on.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Welcome to Loud City.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...