Game 72: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) at Orlando Magic (18-53)
When: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -6, Over/Under 225
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable), Josh Giddey (out), Luguentz Dort (out), Derrick Favors (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Mike Muscala (out), Ty Jerome (out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)
