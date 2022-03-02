 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 63: Magic vs Pacers GameThread

Coach Hill is a HOF’er! And the Pacers are still in town for another round.

By Aaron Goldstone
Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-42) at Orlando Magic (15-47)
When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Indiana -2, O/U: 232.5
Injuries: Indiana - Duarte (QUESTIONABLE - toe), McConnell (OUT - wrist), Rubio (OUT - knee), Stephenson (QUESTIONABLE - ankle), Turner (OUT - foot), Warren (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT - knee), M. Wagner (OUT - rib)

Indiana Pacers Orlando Magic
111.1 (18th) ORtg 104.5 (28th)
113.7 (25th) DRtg 112.5 (22rd)
97.6 (18th) Pace 99.2 (10th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Tyrese Haliburton G Jalen Suggs
Malcolm Brogdon G Cole Anthony
Buddy Hield F Franz Wagner
Jalen Smith F Wendell Carter Jr.
Isaiah Jackson C Mo Bamba



