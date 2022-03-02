Game 63: Magic vs Pacers GameThread

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-42) at Orlando Magic (15-47)

When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Indiana -2, O/U: 232.5

Injuries: Indiana - Duarte (QUESTIONABLE - toe), McConnell (OUT - wrist), Rubio (OUT - knee), Stephenson (QUESTIONABLE - ankle), Turner (OUT - foot), Warren (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT - knee), M. Wagner (OUT - rib)





Indiana Pacers Orlando Magic 111.1 (18th) ORtg 104.5 (28th) 113.7 (25th) DRtg 112.5 (22rd) 97.6 (18th) Pace 99.2 (10th) Projected Starting Lineups Tyrese Haliburton G Jalen Suggs Malcolm Brogdon G Cole Anthony Buddy Hield F Franz Wagner Jalen Smith F Wendell Carter Jr. Isaiah Jackson C Mo Bamba





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

