Game 63: Magic vs Pacers GameThread

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-42) at Orlando Magic (15-47)
When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Indiana -2, O/U: 232.5
Injuries: Indiana - Duarte (QUESTIONABLE - toe), McConnell (OUT - wrist), Rubio (OUT - knee), Stephenson (QUESTIONABLE - ankle), Turner (OUT - foot), Warren (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT - knee), M. Wagner (OUT - rib)
|Indiana Pacers
|Orlando Magic
|111.1 (18th)
|ORtg
|104.5 (28th)
|113.7 (25th)
|DRtg
|112.5 (22rd)
|97.6 (18th)
|Pace
|99.2 (10th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Tyrese Haliburton
|G
|Jalen Suggs
|Malcolm Brogdon
|G
|Cole Anthony
|Buddy Hield
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Jalen Smith
|F
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Isaiah Jackson
|C
|Mo Bamba
