Game 71: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

All eyes will be on the Magic and Pistons on Thursday for a Tankathon showdown (it’s the only NBA game of the night)

By Mike Cali
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Detroit Pistons (18-51) at Orlando Magic (18-52)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA TV

Line: Magic -3, Over/Under 218

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba

Pistons: Cory Joseph, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pistons - Cade Cunningham (questionable), Rodney McGruder (questionable), Jerami Grant (out), Frank Jackson (out), Chris Smith (out), Hamidou Diallo (out)

