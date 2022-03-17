Game 71: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

Who: Detroit Pistons (18-51) at Orlando Magic (18-52)
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA TV
Line: Magic -3, Over/Under 218
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba
Pistons: Cory Joseph, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart
Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pistons - Cade Cunningham (questionable), Rodney McGruder (questionable), Jerami Grant (out), Frank Jackson (out), Chris Smith (out), Hamidou Diallo (out)
