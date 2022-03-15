 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 70: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Tuesday marks Orlando’s first look at Kyrie Irving this season...

By Aaron Goldstone
/ new
NBA: Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Brooklyn Nets (35-33) at Orlando Magic (18-51)
When: Tuesday, March 15th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Brooklyn -10, O/U: 232.0
Injuries: Brooklyn - Aldridge (OUT, hip), Curry (OUT, ankle), Harris (OUT, ankle), Simmons (OUT), Thomas (OUT, back); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle)

Brooklyn Nets Orlando Magic
112.2 (12th) ORtg 104.5 (29th)
112.6 (22nd) DRtg 112.0 (18th)
98.9 (11th) Pace 99.2 (10th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Kyrie Irving G Cole Anthony
Patty Mills G RJ Hampton
Bruce Brown F Franz Wagner
Kevin Durant F Wendell Carter Jr.
Andre Drummond C Mo Bamba



The Orlando Magic officially announced this morning that forward Jonathan Isaac will not be making a return during the remaining part of the 2021-22 season.

Check out our extended preview of tonight’s Nets/Magic matchup here.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...