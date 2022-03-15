Game 70: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Brooklyn Nets (35-33) at Orlando Magic (18-51)

When: Tuesday, March 15th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Brooklyn -10, O/U: 232.0

Injuries: Brooklyn - Aldridge (OUT, hip), Curry (OUT, ankle), Harris (OUT, ankle), Simmons (OUT), Thomas (OUT, back); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle)





Brooklyn Nets Orlando Magic 112.2 (12th) ORtg 104.5 (29th) 112.6 (22nd) DRtg 112.0 (18th) 98.9 (11th) Pace 99.2 (10th) Projected Starting Lineups Kyrie Irving G Cole Anthony Patty Mills G RJ Hampton Bruce Brown F Franz Wagner Kevin Durant F Wendell Carter Jr. Andre Drummond C Mo Bamba





The Orlando Magic officially announced this morning that forward Jonathan Isaac will not be making a return during the remaining part of the 2021-22 season.



Check out our extended preview of tonight’s Nets/Magic matchup here.



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

