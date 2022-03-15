Game 70: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Brooklyn Nets (35-33) at Orlando Magic (18-51)
When: Tuesday, March 15th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Brooklyn -10, O/U: 232.0
Injuries: Brooklyn - Aldridge (OUT, hip), Curry (OUT, ankle), Harris (OUT, ankle), Simmons (OUT), Thomas (OUT, back); Orlando - Bol (OUT, foot), Isaac (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle)
|Brooklyn Nets
|Orlando Magic
|112.2 (12th)
|ORtg
|104.5 (29th)
|112.6 (22nd)
|DRtg
|112.0 (18th)
|98.9 (11th)
|Pace
|99.2 (10th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Kyrie Irving
|G
|Cole Anthony
|Patty Mills
|G
|RJ Hampton
|Bruce Brown
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Kevin Durant
|F
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Andre Drummond
|C
|Mo Bamba
The Orlando Magic officially announced this morning that forward Jonathan Isaac will not be making a return during the remaining part of the 2021-22 season.
Check out our extended preview of tonight’s Nets/Magic matchup here.
Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!
GAME 70 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 15, 2022
NETS
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/rbNV5XTnXQ
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/BkzSvhza6N
.@JJudahIsaac speaks with the media. pic.twitter.com/2pcaGixYwJ— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 15, 2022
Loading comments...