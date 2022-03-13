Game 69: Magic vs. Sixers GameThread

Who: Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) at Orlando Magic (18-50)
When: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Sixers -13, Over/Under 223
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Sixers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Sixers - Danny Green (out)
GAME 69 TONIGHT
SIXERS
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/rbNV5XTnXQ
⏰6 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 5:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing?
