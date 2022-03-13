 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 69: Magic vs. Sixers GameThread

The Magic go for three-straight wins when they face the new-look Sixers

By Mike Cali
NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) at Orlando Magic (18-50)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Sixers -13, Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Sixers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Sixers - Danny Green (out)

