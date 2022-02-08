 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 56: Magic vs. Blazers GameThread

The Magic start a West Coast trip with the trade deadline looming

By Mike Cali
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Orlando Magic Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (11-43) at Portland Trail Blazers (12-43)

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -1, Over/Under 221.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby, Ben McLemore, TBD, Jusuf Nurkic

Injuries - Magic - Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Blazers - Damian Lillard (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Trendon Watford (probable)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Blazers Edge.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...