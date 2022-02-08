Game 56: Magic vs. Blazers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-43) at Portland Trail Blazers (12-43)

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -1, Over/Under 221.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Blazers: Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby, Ben McLemore, TBD, Jusuf Nurkic

Injuries - Magic - Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Blazers - Damian Lillard (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Trendon Watford (probable)

