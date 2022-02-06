Game 55: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Boston Celtics (29-25) at Orlando Magic (11-41)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -9.5, Over/Under 215

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Celtics - Bol Bol (out), PJ Dozier (out)

