Game 55: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

The Magic wrap up a back-to-back before heading out West

By Mike Cali
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Boston Celtics (29-25) at Orlando Magic (11-41)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -9.5, Over/Under 215

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Celtics - Bol Bol (out), PJ Dozier (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s recap from the Magic’s loss to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Saturday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at CelticsBlog.

