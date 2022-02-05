Game 54: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) at Orlando Magic (12-41)

When: Saturday, February 5th, 5:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Memphis -7.5, O/U: 224.5

Injuries: Memphis - D. Brooks (OUT, ankle), J. Morant (QUESTIONABLE, foot); Orlando - M. Carter-Williams (OUT, ankle), M. Fultz (OUT, knee), R. Hampton (OUT, knee), J. Isaac (OUT, knee), E. Moore (OUT, knee)





Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic 112.3 (8th) ORtg 104.2 (28th) 108.5 (7th) DRtg 112.0 (21st) 99.4 (6th) Pace 98.7 (12th) Projected Starting Lineups Ja Morant G Jalen Suggs Desmond Bane G Cole Anthony Ziaire Williams F Franz Wagner Jaren Jackson Jr. F Wendell Carter Jr. Steven Adams C Mo Bamba





Pregame Quotes from Coach



“It shows so much about how it’s finally sinking in with the guys. You show them games, we've talked about so many games, when we’re right there (you’re right there). And then you go from that Boston game to the next Chicago game, to now this Chicago game (to the Indiana game). There’s execution down the stretch, just understanding time, score, runs. And we’ve been talking about it for quite some time, and it’s just a credit to those guys for really locking in, as well as the coaching staff for continuing to hit on those points.” ~ Coach Mosley when asked about his team’s successful execution over their past ten games in late game situations.



“That’s the thing, you are going to try to slow him down. He is leading the league in paint points for his position. I think the one thing you have to do with him is show him out early. You’ve got to meet him at the rim, whatever that looks like. And you’ve got to be physical with him early, without him getting into the paint and getting to the free throw line. But his development has just been unbelievable. And not just the flash, the dunks, and him at the rim, but (his) I.Q. His understanding of reading defenses, for a young man that people said wasn’t going to be able to knock shots down, he gets to the rim (and to his spots) pretty good.” ~ Coach Mosley on Ja Morant’s development



For some pregame reading, here is a Q & A our site did with Grizzly Bear Blues, the Memphis Grizzlies SB Nation site.



