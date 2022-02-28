 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 62: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

The return of Markelle Fultz

By Mike Cali
/ new
2021-22 Orlando Magic Media Day Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-41) at Orlando Magic (14-47)

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2.5, Over/Under 232.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pacers - Chris Duarte (probable), Lance Stephenson (doubtful), Malcolm Brogdon (out), T.J. McConnell (out), Ricky Rubio (out), Myles Turner (out), T.J. Warren (out)

For some pregame reading material, here’s what Markelle Fultz had to say about making his return.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Indy Cornrows.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...