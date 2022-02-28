Game 62: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-41) at Orlando Magic (14-47)
When: Monday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -2.5, Over/Under 232.5
Game Day pic.twitter.com/5anD9CdQxG— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 28, 2022
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson
Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pacers - Chris Duarte (probable), Lance Stephenson (doubtful), Malcolm Brogdon (out), T.J. McConnell (out), Ricky Rubio (out), Myles Turner (out), T.J. Warren (out)
For some pregame reading material, here’s what Markelle Fultz had to say about making his return.
