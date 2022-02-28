Game 62: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Indiana Pacers (21-41) at Orlando Magic (14-47)

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2.5, Over/Under 232.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Pacers - Chris Duarte (probable), Lance Stephenson (doubtful), Malcolm Brogdon (out), T.J. McConnell (out), Ricky Rubio (out), Myles Turner (out), T.J. Warren (out)

For some pregame reading material, here’s what Markelle Fultz had to say about making his return.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Indy Cornrows.