Game 53: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-41) at Indiana Pacers (19-33)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana, Indianapolis

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pacers -3.5, Over/Under 225.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Pacers: Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pacers - Oshae Brissett (questionable), Domantas Sabonis (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Myles Turner (out), TJ Warren (out), TJ McConnell (out), Goga Bitadze (out)

