Game 53: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-41) at Indiana Pacers (19-33)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana, Indianapolis
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pacers -3.5, Over/Under 225.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Pacers: Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig
Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pacers - Oshae Brissett (questionable), Domantas Sabonis (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Myles Turner (out), TJ Warren (out), TJ McConnell (out), Goga Bitadze (out)
PACERS
Indianapolis, IN
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/BUa26gv950
