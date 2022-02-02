 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 53: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

The Magic complete a road back-to-back in Indiana

By Mike Cali
Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (11-41) at Indiana Pacers (19-33)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana, Indianapolis

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pacers -3.5, Over/Under 225.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Pacers: Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pacers - Oshae Brissett (questionable), Domantas Sabonis (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Myles Turner (out), TJ Warren (out), TJ McConnell (out), Goga Bitadze (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out the recap from the Magic’s loss to the Bulls.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Indy Cornrows.

