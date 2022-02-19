The 5 highest assist totals for Magic players in the NBA All-Star Game

Unsurprisingly, the Orlando Magic won’t be represented in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Historically however, that has not been the case.

Over this extended All-Star break, we’ll be looking back on how Magic players have previously fared during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Five of these pieces will be looking back on how Orlando players performed in the All-Star Game.

Great players have a way of making their teammates better. With the talent surrounding them at the NBA All-Star Game, it’s a lot easier. Here’s a look at the five highest assist totals for Orlando Magic players in the All-Star Game.

T-4. Four with 3 assists

Guard Anfernee Hardaway and center Dwight Howard each recorded three assists in the NBA All-Star Game twice. Hardaway did so in each of his final two All-Star games in 1997 and 1998. The Eastern Conference won each of those contests. Howard hit the three-assist mark in the 2008 and 2012 NBA All-Star Games. The East won in 2008, but lost in 2012.

3. Tracy McGrady – 4 assists (2002)

In the 2002 All-Star Game, Tracy McGrady was the star of the show for the Eastern Conference in Philadelphia. In a 135-120 loss, McGrady led the Eastern Conference with 24 points, which included a spectacular dunk in which he threw the ball off glass to himself. McGrady also finished third on the team with four assists. Ray Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks and Baron Davis of the Charlotte Hornets each had a team-high five.

2. Anfernee Hardaway – 7 assists (1996)

In the 1996 All-Star Game, Shaquille O’Neal of the Orlando Magic led the Eastern Conference with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Anfernee Hardaway however, was the East’s top assist man. Hardaway finished with seven assists in the victory while scoring 18 points. O’Neal and Hardaway each made strong MVP cases, but the honor ultimately went to Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

1. Anfernee Hardaway – 11 assists (1995)

Anfernee Hardaway remains the only Orlando player ever to record double-digit assists in the NBA All-Star Game. In his first All-Star appearance in Phoenix in 1995, Hardaway led the Eastern Conference with 11 assists. It however, wasn’t enough as the West cruised to a 139-112 victory. Mitch Richmond, of the Sacramento Kings, was the game’s MVP.