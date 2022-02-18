Jalen Suggs shines, Cole Anthony pulls down shorts, Franz Wagner hits winning free throw in Rising Stars game

Cole Anthony was not half-assing it in the Rising Stars game.

Desmond Bane was at the free throw line needing one point to hand Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Team Worthy the loss. Anthony, in a game where very little defense was played, then tried doing whatever it took to distract Bane and keep him for hitting the target score of 50...

Cole Anthony doing whatever it takes to prevent the game-winning free throw pic.twitter.com/H5iLRp6S0Z — Mike Gavin (@MikeGavin7) February 19, 2022

I do what it takes for the win — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) February 19, 2022

It was a valiant effort by Anthony, but it wasn’t enough to get the win as Team Worthy fell to Team Isiah, 50-49.

Suggs helped put Team Worthy in position to win, with some highlight-reel dunks and clutch three-point shots, but missed what would have been a game-winning free throw, setting the stage for Bane’e free throws.

Suggs’ step-back three evened the score at 46-46. He then combined with his Magic teammate for what was the top highlight of the game, lobbing it off the backboard to Anthony, who threw it down with one hand to put Team Worthy two points from victory.

The Orlando Magic’s Rising Stars Game https://t.co/UngCiofOLj — Orlando Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) February 19, 2022

Suggs was then fouled on a drive attempt, hitting the first free throw but missing the second.

Suggs finished with 16 points, going 3-for-5 from deep.

Anthony had five points and three assists, going 0-for-4 from three.

Jalen Green led Team Worthy with 20 points. Saddiq Bey had 16 to lead Team Isaiah, which advanced to play Franz Wagner and Team Barry in the final.

Wagner was quiet in limited minutes during Team Barry’s 50-48 win over Team Payton in the semifinal, with three points and one assist. Hopefully he shows what he’s capable of in the upcoming final.

Wagner became the second member of the Magic to be on the line with a chance to seal the win in the Rising Stars game. After a 13-2 run by Team Barry put them within one point of the target score of 25 in the final, Wagner was fouled under the basket.

He calmly sank the first free throw to give Team Barry a 25-20 win....

Game winning free throws by Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/fyYrWnGpt3 — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) February 19, 2022

Wagner’s fellow rookie Cade Cunningham was named MVP with five points (including a three ahead of Wagner’s free throw), three assists and two rebounds.

Wagner finished with three points on 1-for-3 shooting in the final, but scored when it mattered most. That completed a successful evening for the young Magic trio, who provided acrobatic dunks, viral moments and heroics.

Next up is Cole Anthony in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.