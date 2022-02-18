The 5 highest rebounding totals for Magic players in the NBA All-Star Game

Unsurprisingly, the Orlando Magic won’t be represented in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Historically however, that has not been the case.

Over this extended All-Star break, we’ll be looking back on how Magic players have previously fared during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Five of these pieces will be looking back on how Orlando players performed in the All-Star Game.

Points are the statistic that most pay attention to. What keeps possession or signifies a change of possession after a missed shot are rebounds. Here’s a look back on the five highest rebounding totals for Orlando Magic players in the NBA All-Star Game:

T-5. Dwight Howard – 9 rebounds (2008 and 2009)

Throughout his career, Dwight Howard led the NBA in rebounds five times. Four of those occasions came as a member of the Orlando Magic. In consecutive All-Star Games in 2008 and 2009, Howard grabbed nine rebounds. Each time, that led the Eastern Conference. The East won the 2008 contest in New Orleans. Howard was 7-for-7 from the field with 16 points in the win, but it was LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers who claimed MVP honors.

T-2. Shaquille O’Neal – 10 rebounds (1994 and 1996)

The first member of the Orlando Magic to record double-digit rebounds in the NBA All-Star Game was Shaquille O’Neal. He hit the mark in the 1994 All-Star Game in Minneapolis as the Eastern Conference topped the West, 127-118. O’Neal finished behind only Eastern Conference teammate and MVP Scottie Pippen, of the Chicago Bulls, in that category. Despite leading the East with 25 points and 10 rebounds in 1996 in San Antonio, O’Neal again watched a Chicago Bull take home MVP honors. That recognition belonged to Michael Jordan.

T-2. Dwight Howard – 10 rebounds (2012)

The 2012 All-Star Game would be the last for Dwight Howard as a member of the Orlando Magic and it came in the relatively new Amway Center. Howard and Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat tied for a game-high with 10 rebounds. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough. The Western Conference edged the East, 152-149.

1. Dwight Howard – 12 rebounds (2007)

Dwight Howard’s highest rebound total in the All-Star Game and the highest total for a member of the Orlando Magic came in his first All-Star appearance in 2007. In the East’s 153-132 loss in Las Vegas, Howard snagged a game-high 12 rebounds. He also finished behind only LeBron James among Eastern Conference scorers with 20 points.