The 5 highest scoring totals for Magic players in the NBA All-Star Game

Unsurprisingly, the Orlando Magic won’t be represented in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Historically however, that has not been the case.

Over this extended All-Star break, we’ll be looking back on how Magic players have previously fared during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Five of these pieces will be looking back on how Orlando players performed in the All-Star Game.

The most gaudy stat is and the one that ultimately wins the games — points. Here’s a look at the five highest scoring efforts from Magic players in the NBA All-Star Game:

5. Dwight Howard – 20 points (2007)

Dwight Howard scored more points in an Orlando Magic uniform than any player in franchise history. Fittingly, he makes the list. In the 2007 NBA All-Star Game, Howard finished with 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting and a game-high 12 points. Howard left a few more points at the foul line as he went 0-for-5 from the charity stripe in the Eastern Conference’s 153-132 loss to the Western Conference. The only player to score more points than Howard for the East was LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

4. Shaquille O’Neal – 22 points (1995)

In 1995, Shaquille O’Neal led the Orlando Magic to their first NBA Finals appearance. He also became the first Magic player to score 20 points in the All-Star Game. O’Neal’s 22 points led the East and he was tied for the team-lead with seven rebounds. O’Neal was 9-for-16 from the floor, which included an airball from beyond the three-point arc. O’Neal’s big game wasn’t enough as Mitch Richmond led the West to a 139-112 victory.

3. Tracy McGrady – 24 points (2002)

The last Orlando Magic player to win the NBA’s scoring title, Tracy McGrady is still arguably the greatest scorer in franchise history. In the 2002 All-Star Game, McGrady paced the East with 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. That included a memorable alley-oop pass to himself off glass. Ultimately, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers led the West to a 135-120 win in Philadelphia.

2. Shaquille O’Neal – 25 points (1996)

In Shaquille O’Neal’s final All-Star Game appearance as a member of the Orlando Magic, the big man made a strong argument for MVP. O’Neal led the East with 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Despite leading the East in both categories and with two blocks in a 129-118 win in San Antonio, it was the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan who earned MVP honors.

1. Tracy McGrady – 29 points (2003)

The highest scoring effort by an Orlando player in the All-Star Game came from Tracy McGrady in Atlanta in 2003. McGrady finished with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting and 4-for-7 from deep. Among Eastern Conference players, McGrady finished behind only Allen Iverson, who scored 35 points. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as the West won in two overtimes, 155-145.