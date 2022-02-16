Game 60: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (27-30) at Orlando Magic (13-46)

When: Wednesday, February 16th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Atlanta -5, O/U: 228.0

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Injuries: Atlanta - J. Collins (OUT, foot); Orlando - B. Bol (OUT, foot), M. Fultz (OUT, knee), R. Hampton (OUT, knee), J. Isaac (OUT, knee), M. Wagner (OUT, rib)





Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic 114.7 (2nd) ORtg 104.0 (28th) 114.6 (29th) DRtg 112.5 (21st) 97.6 (19th) Pace 99.1 (10th) Projected Starting Lineups Trae Young G Jalen Suggs Kevin Huerter G Cole Anthony De'Andre Hunter F Franz Wagner Danilo Gallinari F Wendell Carter Jr. Clint Capela C Mo Bamba





Pregame Quotes from Coach



“Like we talked about, with different coverages. Understanding the difference is, with physicality is, you can’t use that as much as you would like to - because he is great at getting to the free throw line. So I really just think it’s going to be a great challenge for Jalen to take on, as well as the rest of our guys - mixing up the coverages, and mixing up who guards him. Him (Suggs) not out there for the previous three (meetings) is somewhat of a good thing, so he can recognize and see it from a far. Now it’s real-time when he gets out there with him (Young).” ~ Coach Mosley on rookie Jalen Suggs matching up against All-Star guard Trae Young for the first time in his career.



“There’s so many things. The one thing that I’ve really loved the most - more than anything that has shown up on the court - is his off the court (and locker room) presence. His ability to lead. He does it in such a way, not just his physical presence, but his voice. He says so much to these guys. If you’re talking (what I like) on the court, his passing ability, his ability to sit down and guard ‘one through five’ at times, and then just his mindset of staying in the moment. But also his ability to be a physical presence, and attacking the basket in so many ways. He’s just improved tremendously.” ~ Coach Mosley, when asked about Wendell Carter Jr.’s improvement (from the beginning of the season to the present).





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!



