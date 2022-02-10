Orlando Magic hold on to veterans Terrence Ross, Gary Harris at the trade deadline

The Human Torch burns on in Orlando.

It appears that Terrence Ross, the Magic’s most tenured player, will remain with the team now that Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline has come and gone.

The same goes for Gary Harris, a veteran shooter and free agent to be who could have been a valuable addition for contending teams, and even Mo Bamba.

There had been rumors of the Lakers and Celtics having interest in making a trade for Ross, but there was no such deal as L.A. was silent at the deadline and Boston acquired Daniel Theis from the Rockets in a package that included Dennis Schroder.

Unlike at last season’s trade deadline, where the Magic went on a firesale that included the unloading of free-agent-to-be Evan Fournier for a pair of second-round picks, Jeff Weltman and John Hammond opted to hold on to Harris and Ross, who still has one year and $11.5 million remaining on his contract.

Keith Smith reported that the Magic wanted a first-round pick in exchange for Ross.

It sounds like the Terrence Ross situation is playing out very similarly to Evan Fournier at last season's deadline, per sources. Orlando wants a first round pick for Ross. Rival teams are hoping as the day goes along, that price come down to two second round picks. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 10, 2022

Instead, the Magic’s final haul from the 2022 trade deadline was....an injured Bol Bol.

The Magic acquired the 7-foot-2 center from the Celtics in a deal that also brought in guard P.J. Dozier (who was waived shortly after), Boston’s 2028 second round pick and cash in exchange for Orlando’s 2023 second round pick. Bol, who had foot surgery in January, and Dozier, recovering from a torn ACL, are both out for the season.

Bol has played in just 53 games since being drafted with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebound in 6.2 minutes per game.

Welcome to the O, Cash Considerations pic.twitter.com/rEpr4y0dpQ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 10, 2022

What initially appeared to be a move that would lead to other moves turned out to be the only move.

Shortly after the trade was announced, it was reported that the Magic were waiving Michael Carter-Williams and E’Twaun Moore, both of whom have not played this season due to injury.

I spoke to Michael Carter-Williams yesterday, one day before @khobi_price reported the Orlando Magic’s plans to waive him, and here’s what the former Syracuse star had to say about his biggest reality check since entering the league: pic.twitter.com/86GW751LqF — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 10, 2022

Carter-Williams, who hasn’t played this season due to an ankle injury, played in 88 games over parts of four seasons for the Magic. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.

The Magic signed Moore in September but he suffered a sprained knee during preseason and never suited up in the regular season.