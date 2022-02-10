Report: Magic waive Michael Carter-Williams, E’Twaun Moore; Acquire Bol Bol, PJ Dozier

The Magic are making moves that seemingly will lead to other moves ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

That included waiving two guys who haven’t played yet this season and acquiring two guys who are out for the remainder of the season.

The Magic first reportedly made a trade with the Celtics, though not the potential Terrence Ross deal that was more expected. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Magic sent a future second-round pick to Boston for PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, both of whom are out for the remainder of the year.

The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The 7-foot-2 Bol, who underwent foot surgery in January, has been sidelined by injuries for much of his career since being selected by the Nuggets 44th overall in the 2019 Draft.

Dozier, a guard who has averaged 6.4 points per game over five seasons, is out after suffering a torn ACL.

There’s an easy wingspan and torn ACL joke here somewhere.

It was then reported by Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel that the Magic are waiving Michael Carter-Williams and E’Twaun Moore, both of whom have been out with injuries all season.

Carter-Williams, a Steve Clifford favorite, played in 88 games over parts of four seasons for the Magic. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. He has not played this season due to an ankle injury.

The Magic signed Moore in September but he suffered a sprained knee during preseason and never suited up in the regular season.

Not exactly the moves we were expecting but we’ll see what else the Magic have planned as the deadline nears.