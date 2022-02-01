Orlando Magic trio to participate in Rising Stars competition

The Orlando Magic will be well represented in the Rising Stars competition at All-Star Weekend.

Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner all have been selected to take part, getting the opportunity to showcase their skills amongst some of the league’s brightest young stars.

Congratulations to Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs & Franz Wagner for being named #NBAAllStar Rising Stars! pic.twitter.com/tiJ47mkD4Q — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 2, 2022

Anthony, in his second season, leads the Magic in scoring at 17.8 points per game, while also averaging 6.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds. He will also compete in the Slam Dunk Contest.

“I got snubbed from some stuff last year,” Anthony told reporters on Tuesday before the team was announced. “It’d be cool to get a little bit of recognition. I’m not entitled to anything, but I’m very confident in the work I’ve put in.”

Suggs entered Tuesday’s game against the Bulls averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Wagner’s 15.7 points per game is second best among rookies behind top overall pick Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 16.1. Wagner, the only member of the Magic to play in every game this season, is also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The NBA changed the format for the Rising Stars competition for the upcoming All-Star Weekend. What used to be one game will now be a tournament between four teams of seven players, with each game played to a target score. Rosters will be comprised from a player pool consisting of 12 rookies, 12 sophomore and four players from the G League.

Friday, Feb 18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/6K67VBw9qe — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2022

It’s the first time the Magic will have more than two representatives in the event. Dwight Howard and Jameer Nelson were both selected in 2006, but Nelson was unable to play due to injury. Nikola Vucevic and Andrew Nicholson were selected in 2013, Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton were selected in 2015, and Payton and Mario Hezonja were selected in 2016.