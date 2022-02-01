Game 52: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-40) at Chicago Bulls (31-18)
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Where: United Center - Chicago, Illinois
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Bulls -9, Over/Under 223
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Bulls: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmo, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic
Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - Lonzo Ball (out), Alex Caruso (out), Derrick Jones (out), Patrick Williams (out)
GAME 52 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) February 1, 2022
BULLS
Chicago, IL
⏰8 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 7:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/EZBwhwAsuZ
For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s recap from the Magic’s victory over the Mavericks.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Blog a Bull.
Loading comments...