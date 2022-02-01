Game 52: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-40) at Chicago Bulls (31-18)

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: United Center - Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bulls -9, Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bulls: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmo, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - Lonzo Ball (out), Alex Caruso (out), Derrick Jones (out), Patrick Williams (out)

