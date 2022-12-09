Game 27: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic
When: Friday, December 9th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Toronto -8.5, O/U: 222.5
Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)
|Toronto Raptors
|Orlando Magic
|113.3 (12th)
|ORtg
|109.1 (27th)
|111.7 (10th)
|DRtg
|115.3 (26th)
|98.0 (25th)
|Pace
|98.1 (23rd)
|Starting Lineups
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|OG Anunoby
|G
|Franz Wagner
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|Pascal Siakam
|F
|Bol Bol
|Christian Koloko
|C
|Moritz Wagner
For some pre-game reading, check out our Garrett Townsend’s recent weekly review.
