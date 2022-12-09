 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 27: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Can the Magic make it two in a row on the first of a home back-to-back against the Raptors?

By Aaron Goldstone
Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Who: Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic
When: Friday, December 9th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Toronto -8.5, O/U: 222.5
Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)

Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic
113.3 (12th) ORtg 109.1 (27th)
111.7 (10th) DRtg 115.3 (26th)
98.0 (25th) Pace 98.1 (23rd)
Starting Lineups
Fred VanVleet G Markelle Fultz
OG Anunoby G Franz Wagner
Scottie Barnes F Paolo Banchero
Pascal Siakam F Bol Bol
Christian Koloko C Moritz Wagner



For some pre-game reading, check out our Garrett Townsend’s recent weekly review.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

