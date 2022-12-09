Game 27: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

When: Friday, December 9th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Toronto -8.5, O/U: 222.5

Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)





Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 113.3 (12th) ORtg 109.1 (27th) 111.7 (10th) DRtg 115.3 (26th) 98.0 (25th) Pace 98.1 (23rd) Starting Lineups Fred VanVleet G Markelle Fultz OG Anunoby G Franz Wagner Scottie Barnes F Paolo Banchero Pascal Siakam F Bol Bol Christian Koloko C Moritz Wagner





For some pre-game reading, check out our Garrett Townsend’s recent weekly review.



