Game 26: Magic vs. Clippers GameThread

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) at Orlando Magic (5-20)

When: Wednesday, December 7th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Clippers -6.5, O/U: 216.5

Injuries: Los Angeles - Kennard (OUT, calf), Morris Sr. (OUT, illness), Powell (OUT, groin), Wall (OUT, knee); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT, foot), G. Harris (OUT, hamstring), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle)





Los Angeles Clippers Orlando Magic 108.9 (28th) ORtg 108.9 (27th) 110.5 (5th) DRtg 115.6 (27th) 98.4 (19th) Pace 98.3 (22nd) Projected Starting Lineups Reggie Jackson G Markelle Fultz Terance Mann G/F Franz Wagner Paul George F Paolo Banchero Kawhi Leonard F Bol Bol Ivica Zubac C Moritz Wagner







Quotes from Coach



“It’s a very delicate balance, that’s a great question. That’s the reason we have our coaches, we have film sessions. It’s walkthroughs a lot of times, and then we have five-minute spurts where we’re going against each other. You do that to make sure they are safe (and they’re going to be healthy). Because the most important thing is going into these games and playing with a high-level of energy.” ~ Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on finding the balance at practice between integrating newly healthy players into the lineup versus continuing to take care of their bodies.





