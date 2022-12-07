 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 26: Magic vs. Clippers GameThread

Orlando looks to end their lengthy skid at nine games Wednesday night against Los Angeles.

By Aaron Goldstone
Los Angeles Clippers v Orlando Magic Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) at Orlando Magic (5-20)
When: Wednesday, December 7th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Clippers -6.5, O/U: 216.5
Injuries: Los Angeles - Kennard (OUT, calf), Morris Sr. (OUT, illness), Powell (OUT, groin), Wall (OUT, knee); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT, foot), G. Harris (OUT, hamstring), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle)

Los Angeles Clippers Orlando Magic
108.9 (28th) ORtg 108.9 (27th)
110.5 (5th) DRtg 115.6 (27th)
98.4 (19th) Pace 98.3 (22nd)
Projected Starting Lineups
Reggie Jackson G Markelle Fultz
Terance Mann G/F Franz Wagner
Paul George F Paolo Banchero
Kawhi Leonard F Bol Bol
Ivica Zubac C Moritz Wagner



Quotes from Coach


“It’s a very delicate balance, that’s a great question. That’s the reason we have our coaches, we have film sessions. It’s walkthroughs a lot of times, and then we have five-minute spurts where we’re going against each other. You do that to make sure they are safe (and they’re going to be healthy). Because the most important thing is going into these games and playing with a high-level of energy.” ~ Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on finding the balance at practice between integrating newly healthy players into the lineup versus continuing to take care of their bodies.


