5-year Orlandoversary: Augustin plays hero as Magic top Hawks in overtime, 110-106

More often than not, D.J. Augustin was the smallest man on the court during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. During that time, however, the point guard from Texas was never afraid to take the big shot.

On this day five years ago, that’s what he did. His late three-pointer forced overtime in a 110-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic and Hawks both had losing records as they arrived at Amway Center on Dec. 6, 2017. Orlando trailed 52-44 at halftime and by as many as nine in the final quarter but came roaring back.

After Evan Fournier tied the game at 86 to cap a 9-0 run, Nikola Vucevic gave the Magic their first lead of the period with more than four minutes left. The final seven minutes of regulation featured five ties and six lead changes.

After Dennis Schroder hit a pair of free throws to give Atlanta a 94-93 lead with 27 seconds left, a Fournier turnover looked as though it would prove costly. Kent Bazemore added two more free throws for the Hawks, putting the Magic in need of a three-pointer with 14 seconds left.

Jonathon Simmons drove the baseline for Orlando before kicking one out to Vucevic. The Orlando center was able to get off a quick touch pass to Augustin, who calmly knocked down the tying trey from the top of the arc to knot the score at 96.

In the extra period, Marco Belinelli’s triple gave Atlanta a 101-100 lead midway through. After a turnover on the Hawks’ next possession, the Magic scored at the rim on four straight trips down the floor. Elfrid Payton, Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Augustin all scored during an 8-2 run.

Taurean Price hit a three-point to cut the lead to two with 13 seconds left, but a pair of free throws from Vucevic put the contest away.

Fournier led the Magic with 27 points on an efficient 12-for-21 shooting. Gordon (24 points, 15 rebounds) and Vucevic (22 points, 16 rebounds) each recorded a double-double while Simmons added 15 points in the victory.

Schroder led Atlanta with 26 points and seven assists. Prince added 19 points in the loss.

Orlando would finish just 25-57 during the 2017-18 season. In overtime that season, however, the Magic went 2-0. The first of those victories came on this day five years ago.