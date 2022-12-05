 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 25: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

The Magic look to snap their losing streak as they return to Orlando for a five-game homestand

By Mike Cali
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) at Orlando Magic (5-19)

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bucks -9.5 Over/Under 225.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Bucks - Khris Middleton (Questionable), Serge Ibaka (Out), Joe Ingles (Out), Marjon Beauchamp (Out)

For some pregame reading material, read Mat Issa’s story about Bol Bol’s improvement this season.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Brew Hoop.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...