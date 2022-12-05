Game 25: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) at Orlando Magic (5-19)
When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Bucks -9.5 Over/Under 225.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Bucks - Khris Middleton (Questionable), Serge Ibaka (Out), Joe Ingles (Out), Marjon Beauchamp (Out)
