Game 25: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) at Orlando Magic (5-19)

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bucks -9.5 Over/Under 225.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Bucks - Khris Middleton (Questionable), Serge Ibaka (Out), Joe Ingles (Out), Marjon Beauchamp (Out)

For some pregame reading material, read Mat Issa’s story about Bol Bol’s improvement this season.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Brew Hoop.