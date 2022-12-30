Game 37: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Who: Washington Wizards (15-21) at Orlando Magic (13-23)

When: Friday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Washington -5.5, O/U: 227.0

Injuries: Washington - Beal (OUT, hamstring), Davis (OUT, G-League), Gibson (QUESTIONABLE, groin); Orlando - Anthony (OUT, suspension), Bamba (OUT, suspension), Carter Jr. (OUT, suspension), Hampton (OUT, suspension), G. Harris (OUT, suspension), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)





Washington Wizards Orlando Magic 112.7 (17th) ORtg 111.0 (25th) 114.3 (21st) DRtg 114.9 (24th) 98.6 (19th) Pace 98.5 (20th) Projected Starting Lineups Monte Morris G Markelle Fultz Corey Kispert G Terrence Ross Kyle Kuzma F Franz Wagner Kristaps Porzingis F Paolo Banchero Daniel Gafford F/C Bol Bol





In case you missed it, nine Orlando Magic players were suspended by the NBA for their role in an altercation with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.



Garret Townsend put together another edition of his Orlando Magic weekly observations.



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!



