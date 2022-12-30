Game 37: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Who: Washington Wizards (15-21) at Orlando Magic (13-23)
When: Friday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Washington -5.5, O/U: 227.0
Injuries: Washington - Beal (OUT, hamstring), Davis (OUT, G-League), Gibson (QUESTIONABLE, groin); Orlando - Anthony (OUT, suspension), Bamba (OUT, suspension), Carter Jr. (OUT, suspension), Hampton (OUT, suspension), G. Harris (OUT, suspension), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)
|Washington Wizards
|Orlando Magic
|112.7 (17th)
|ORtg
|111.0 (25th)
|114.3 (21st)
|DRtg
|114.9 (24th)
|98.6 (19th)
|Pace
|98.5 (20th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Monte Morris
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|Corey Kispert
|G
|Terrence Ross
|Kyle Kuzma
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Kristaps Porzingis
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|Daniel Gafford
|F/C
|Bol Bol
In case you missed it, nine Orlando Magic players were suspended by the NBA for their role in an altercation with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.
Garret Townsend put together another edition of his Orlando Magic weekly observations.
