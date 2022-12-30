 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 37: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Some players are in Friday, many players are out. Come join the discussion and let’s see what happens!

By Aaron Goldstone
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Who: Washington Wizards (15-21) at Orlando Magic (13-23)
When: Friday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Washington -5.5, O/U: 227.0
Injuries: Washington - Beal (OUT, hamstring), Davis (OUT, G-League), Gibson (QUESTIONABLE, groin); Orlando - Anthony (OUT, suspension), Bamba (OUT, suspension), Carter Jr. (OUT, suspension), Hampton (OUT, suspension), G. Harris (OUT, suspension), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), Suggs (OUT, ankle), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)

Washington Wizards Orlando Magic
112.7 (17th) ORtg 111.0 (25th)
114.3 (21st) DRtg 114.9 (24th)
98.6 (19th) Pace 98.5 (20th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Monte Morris G Markelle Fultz
Corey Kispert G Terrence Ross
Kyle Kuzma F Franz Wagner
Kristaps Porzingis F Paolo Banchero
Daniel Gafford F/C Bol Bol



In case you missed it, nine Orlando Magic players were suspended by the NBA for their role in an altercation with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

Garret Townsend put together another edition of his Orlando Magic weekly observations.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below.

