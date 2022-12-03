Game 24: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-18) at Toronto Raptors (11-11)
When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, Ontario
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Raptors -11 Over/Under 220
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
Raptors - Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young
Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Raptors - Otto Porter Jr. (Out), Precious Achiuwa (Out)
GAME 24 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 3, 2022
RAPTORS
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
⏰8 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 7:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw6lSv#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/0XtbWfnZ9J
For some pregame reading material, read about Garrett Townsend’s awards for the Orlando Magic through the first quarter of the season.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Raptors HQ.
Loading comments...