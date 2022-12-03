Game 24: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-18) at Toronto Raptors (11-11)

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, Ontario

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Raptors -11 Over/Under 220

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Raptors - Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young

Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Raptors - Otto Porter Jr. (Out), Precious Achiuwa (Out)

