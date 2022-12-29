Nine players from Orlando Magic suspended for role in altercation with Pistons

Nine members of the Orlando Magic have been suspended following the scuffle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Moe Wagner, whose Flagrant Foul 2 led to Killian Hayes throwing a punch, received a two-game suspension without pay.

Receiving a one-game suspension without pay for leaving the Orlando bench during the altercation were Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield.

Wagner will begin his suspension on Friday when the Magic host the Washington Wizards. The one-game suspensions for the eight other players will be split over the Magic’s next two games to ensure the team has the minimum requirement of eight healthy players on the active roster.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Jr., Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions against the Wizards. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will miss the Magic’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 4.

As for the Pistons, Hayes received a three-game suspension and Hamidou Diallo got a one-game ban.

While chasing a loose ball toward the sideline in the second quarter, Wagner shoved Hayes, sending him crashing into the Pistons’ bench. Diallo then pushed Wagner from behind and Hayes threw a punch at the back of Wagner’s head.

Wagner collapsed into the Detroit bench, and the Magic reserves ran over from the bench area, which results in an automatic suspension.