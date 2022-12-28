Moe Wagner ejected after altercation between Magic and Pistons

The Orlando Magic could be shorthanded for their next game.

Players had to be separated during the Magic’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night after a flagrant foul by Moe Wagner led to an altercation.

While chasing a loose ball down court late in the second quarter, Wagner lowered a shoulder into Killian Hayes and pushed him, sending Hayes crashing into the Pistons’ bench. Hamidou Diallo then pushed Wagner from behind just as Hayes got back to his feet and appeared to throw a punch of sorts at the back of Wagner’s head.

Things got heated between the Magic and Pistons pic.twitter.com/5IiZBoBZYx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2022

While no other punches appeared to be thrown during the incident, it seemed that nearly all of the Magic reserves left the bench during the skirmish, which typically results in an automatic suspension.

After a review that lasted more than 10 minutes, Wagner was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 and ejected. Haynes and Diallo each received two technical fouls and were also ejected.

The Magic, who trailed the Pistons 66-47 at the half, host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

We’ll soon find out who will be available for Orlando in that game.