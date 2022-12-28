Game 36: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (13-22) at Detroit Pistons (8-28)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -1, Over/Under 228.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner
Pistons - Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
Injury Report: Magic - Jalen Suggs (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Pistons - Marvin Bagley III (Out), Isaiah Livers (Out)
