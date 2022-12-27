Game 35: Magic vs. Lakers GameThread

Who: Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) at Orlando Magic (13-21)

When: Tuesday, December 27th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Orlando -4, O/U: 237.0

Injuries: Los Angeles - Anthony Davis (OUT), Juan Toscano-Anderson (OUT); Orlando - Jonathan Isaac (OUT), Chuma Okeke (OUT), Jalen Suggs (OUT)





Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Magic 112.4 (20th) ORtg 111.2 (24th) 114.6 (24th) DRtg 114.1 (21st) 102.0 (2nd) Pace 98.6 (20th) Projected Starting Lineups Patrick Beverley G Markelle Fultz Dennis Schroder G/F Franz Wagner Lonnie Walker IV F Paolo Banchero LeBron James F Bol Bol Thomas Bryant C Moritz Wagner





Pregame quotes from Coach





“That inside presence, that force. His screens and his ability to roll to the basket and create a problem. Obviously, the defensive rebounding is something we talk about with him, (just) being able to have that presence in the paint for us.” ~ Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on what Wendell Carter Jr.’s return to the rotation means to his team.



“I think there’s going to be a level of excitement for him. This is obviously someone that (he) looked up to while playing when he was younger. I think he’s got to embrace that excitement. Playing against someone you looked up to your entire life. But you also have to realize you’re on the court, just like he is. You have to have confidence in what you’re doing, and he has that about him.” ~ Mosley on Paolo Banchero sharing the court with LeBron James for the first time in his career.



For some pre-game reading, check out Jorie Mickens’ film study of Cole Anthony’s recent play.



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

