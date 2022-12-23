Game 34: Magic vs. Spurs GameThread - Wendell is back (so is Gary Harris)!

Who: San Antonio Spurs (10-21) at Orlando Magic (12-21)

When: Friday, December 23rd, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Orlando -6.5, O/U: 227.5

Injuries: San Antonio - None; Orlando - Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)





San Antonio Spurs Orlando Magic 109.4 (28th) ORtg 110.7 (25th) 118.5 (30th) DRtg 114.3 (21st) 100.7 (8th) Pace 98.4 (22nd) Projected Starting Lineups Tre Jones G Markelle Fultz Devin Vassell G/F Franz Wagner Keldon Johnson F Paolo Banchero Jeremy Sochan F Bol Bol Jakob Poeltl C Moritz Wagner





Pregame Quotes from Coach



“Just the versatility. Being able to defend multiple positions. We can be in switch packages with him, as well as just your traditional coverages. He does such a great job communicating, and I can’t say enough about his ability to defensive rebound.” ~ Coach Mosley on what the return of Wendell Carter Jr. does for his team’s overall defense.



“Part of it is just going to depend on how they respond throughout the game. Obviously after not playing over such a long period of time, (I will have to see) how they feel after each timeout or long break.” ~ Mosley on a potential minutes restriction that both Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will be on tonight against the Spurs.



“Have you been in our meetings (jokingly)? Honestly (as a 19-year-old), he is so professional - he is all about the right things. He’s the first one in (the facility), the last one out. He works on our days off. He’s taking all of this in stride, and he understands what it’s like to be a rookie in this league. There have been discussions (of that), but we’ll look at it more moving forward.” ~ Mosley when asked about Caleb Houstan potentially getting more playing time in Lakeland.





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below.




