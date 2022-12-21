Game 33: Magic vs. Rockets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-21) at Houston Rockets (9-21)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -1, Over/Under 224

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner

Rockets - Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Rockets - Garrison Mathews (Out), Jae’Sean Tate (Out)

