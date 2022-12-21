Game 33: Magic vs. Rockets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-21) at Houston Rockets (9-21)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.
Where: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -1, Over/Under 224
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner
Rockets - Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Rockets - Garrison Mathews (Out), Jae’Sean Tate (Out)
