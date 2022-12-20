Report: Okeke to miss another month, undergoes knee procedure

News broke Tuesday morning that Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee yesterday and is expected to be out for ‘at least a month’. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on Okeke’s status.



ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee on Monday and is expected to be out at least a month: https://t.co/wY7D2lj2o7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Chondroplasty = shaving / smoothing damaged cartilage. https://t.co/OWY071tkNs — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) December 20, 2022



Shortly after the news broke, the Magic confirmed the report through a press release, sharing that Okeke had ‘a chondroplasty performed’ (and that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks).



Orlando’s third-year forward has already missed the last 14 games (November 25th-December 19th) due to what the team described as “left knee soreness”.



Of course, the former 16th overall selection from the 2019 NBA Draft missed all of the 2019-2020 season as he recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered in college. Okeke tore his ACL (left knee) in the NCAA Tournament (Sweet Sixteen against North Carolina) the March prior to entering the NBA.



The 24-year-old has played in 18 games (seven starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest (36.8 percent FG%, 30.0 percent 3PT%).



This news comes as the Magic expect Wendell Carter Jr. back from injury later this week. Orlando’s starting center has been out since November 18th, ailing from foot soreness (plantar fascia). Orlando has also been without guard Jalen Suggs (ankle soreness), guard Gary Harris (hamstring), and forward Jonathan Isaac (knee).