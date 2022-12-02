Game 23: Magic vs. Cavs GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-17) at Cleveland Cavaliers (14-8)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Cavs -10.5 Over/Under 216.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Cavs - Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Mamadi Diakite and Evan Mobley

Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Cavs - Ricky Rubio (Out), Kevin Love (Out), Jarrett Allen (Out), Lamar Stevens (Out)

