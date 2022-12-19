Game 32: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (11-20) at Atlanta Hawks (15-15)
When: Monday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hawks -8 Over/Under 229.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner
Hawks - Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu
Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Hawks - Dejounte Murray (Game-time decision), John Collins (Game-time decision), Clint Capela (Out)
For some pregame reading material, check out our recap of the Magic’s second straight win against the Celtics.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Peachtree Hoops.
