 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 31: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

The Magic look to match their longest winning streak in the post-Dwight Howard era as they complete a two-game set against the league-best Celtics

By Mike Cali
/ new
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (10-20) at Boston Celtics (22-8)

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -9.5 Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Celtics - Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, TBD, Al Horford

Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (Out), Danilo Gallinari (Out)

For some pregame reading material, check out the recap of the Magic’s upset win over the Celtics on Friday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Celtics Blog.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...