Game 31: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (10-20) at Boston Celtics (22-8)
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Celtics -9.5 Over/Under 223
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
Celtics - Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, TBD, Al Horford
Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (Out), Danilo Gallinari (Out)
