Game 31: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (10-20) at Boston Celtics (22-8)

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -9.5 Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Celtics - Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, TBD, Al Horford

Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (Out), Danilo Gallinari (Out)

For some pregame reading material, check out the recap of the Magic’s upset win over the Celtics on Friday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Celtics Blog.