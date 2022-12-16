Game 30: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (9-20) at Boston Celtics (22-7)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -12.5 Over/Under 225

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Celtics - Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford

Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Celtics - Danilo Gallinari (Out), Robert Williams III (Probable), Al Horford (Probable)

For some pregame reading material, read Jorie Mickens’ breakdown of the Magic’s record-breaking 50-point first quarter on Wednesday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Celtics Blog.