Game 30: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (9-20) at Boston Celtics (22-7)
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Celtics -12.5 Over/Under 225
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
Celtics - Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Celtics - Danilo Gallinari (Out), Robert Williams III (Probable), Al Horford (Probable)
GAME 30 TONIGHT
CELTICS
Boston, MA
⏰7:30 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic ('Magic Live' starts at 7 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw6lSv#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/rvCbbuaYen
